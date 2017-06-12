Package found near Missouri S&T react...

Package found near Missouri S&T reactor not dangerous

Officials at the Missouri University of Science and Technology say a suspicious package found near a nuclear reactor on the Rolla campus presented no serious danger. University police say the plastic bag of materials didn't contain any explosives or dangerous chemicals.

