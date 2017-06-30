Missoury S&T awards degrees to local ...

Missoury S&T awards degrees to local students at annual commencement

Nearly 600 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Saturday, May 13, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy degrees.

