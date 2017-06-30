Ceramic Processing, Second Edition

Ceramic Processing, Second Edition

Tuesday Jun 13

Expanded to include new chapters on Additives Used in Ceramic Processing; Rheological Properties of Suspensions, Slurries and Pastes; Granulation, Mixing and Packing of Particles; and Sintering Theory and Principles. Contains review and homework problems to test understanding of the topics and a Solutions Manual is available upon qualifying course adoptions Many of the properties critical to the engineering applications of ceramics are strongly dependent on their microstructure which, in turn, is dependent on the processing methods used to produce the ceramic material.

