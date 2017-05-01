Researchers Create Shape-Memory Aerogels with Rubber-Like Elasticity
Newswise - ROLLA, Mo. Polymeric aerogels are nanoporous structures that combine some of the most desirable characteristics of materials, such as flexibility and mechanical strength.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rolla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bill the psychic (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|Sad
|68
|Rolla Hangout (Apr '13)
|18 hr
|Imherenow
|23
|hwy 44
|Mon
|donna
|5
|How about that Rain HUH???
|Sun
|dan
|4
|Kaegann Jordan
|Apr 28
|Ihateidiots
|9
|Monique matos (Jun '15)
|Apr 28
|rollllllalol
|63
|Jordan motors are Ripoffs (Nov '14)
|Apr 28
|dan
|27
Find what you want!
Search Rolla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC