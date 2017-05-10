Missouri S&T, PCRMC Partner on New Re...

Missouri S&T, PCRMC Partner on New Research

1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

ROLLA, Mo. Researchers from Missouri University of Science and Technology are working with physicians and clinicians from Phelps County Regional Medical Center on medical research that could lead to new treatments for cancer and traumatic brain injury, a new way to predict potential problems at childbirth, and a method to attract and capture poisonous brown recluse spiders.

