Aerials of flooding across the St. Louis area
If you know of a closure that is not on our list please share the information in the comments section of this story, or post the information on our Facebook page so we can update this story. For the latest road closures, check the MoDOT Travel's Guide .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rolla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rolla Hangout (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|Imherenow
|23
|hwy 44
|22 hr
|donna
|5
|How about that Rain HUH???
|Sun
|dan
|4
|bill the psychic (Mar '12)
|Apr 28
|Wendy
|67
|Kaegann Jordan
|Apr 28
|Ihateidiots
|9
|Monique matos (Jun '15)
|Apr 28
|rollllllalol
|63
|Jordan motors are Ripoffs (Nov '14)
|Apr 28
|dan
|27
Find what you want!
Search Rolla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC