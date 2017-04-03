Wound Care Technology Invented at Mis...

Wound Care Technology Invented at Missouri S&T Hits Marketplace

ROLLA, Mo. -- A glass-based wound care product that emerged from research by a doctoral student at Missouri University of Science and Technology has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for human use and is now available on the commercial market.

Rolla, MO

