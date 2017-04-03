Wound Care Technology Invented at Missouri S&T Hits Marketplace
ROLLA, Mo. -- A glass-based wound care product that emerged from research by a doctoral student at Missouri University of Science and Technology has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for human use and is now available on the commercial market.
