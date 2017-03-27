ETS Wound Care Gains FDA Clearance fo...

ETS Wound Care Gains FDA Clearance for MIRRAGENa Advanced Wound Matrix

MIRRAGENa is a fully resorbable borate glass matrix comprised of fibers and beads proven to be highly effective in wound care management. MIRRAGENa represents a breakthrough discovery for chronic and acute wound management due to its unique borate-based fiber matrix.

