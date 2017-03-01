Two Dixon residents total cars, suffe...

Two Dixon residents total cars, suffer moderate injuries

Read more: Pulaski County Daily

Two Dixon residents suffered moderate injuries in separate Thursday wrecks, one in a rollover on Highway D south of Dixon and the other in a two-vehicle crash in Moniteau County west of Jefferson City. Both Dixon residents had their cars totaled.

