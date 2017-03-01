Two Dixon residents total cars, suffer moderate injuries
Two Dixon residents suffered moderate injuries in separate Thursday wrecks, one in a rollover on Highway D south of Dixon and the other in a two-vehicle crash in Moniteau County west of Jefferson City. Both Dixon residents had their cars totaled.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rolla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabe fitzgerald (Feb '12)
|17 min
|juan pablo
|16
|Dustin Taylor (May '16)
|1 hr
|Fae
|8
|Ashley Honse
|3 hr
|who cares
|5
|mark griffin
|4 hr
|lol
|8
|Trevor Smith
|4 hr
|lol
|2
|Christian Life Center
|4 hr
|Tard hunter
|10
|Jennifer Lewis charged with murder... (Jul '16)
|6 hr
|lol
|63
