The Finite Element Method: Basic Concepts and Applications with ...

Discusses BEM, Meshless, Convective Heat Transfer, Fluid flow introduction, Turbulence modeling, that makes the book encompassing along with being foundational This self-explanatory guide introduces the basic fundamentals of the Finite Element Method in a clear manner using comprehensive examples. Beginning with the concept of one-dimensional heat transfer, the first chapters include one-dimensional problems that can be solved by inspection.

