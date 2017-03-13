Research Leads to a Golden Discovery ...

Research Leads to a Golden Discovery for Wearable Technology

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Newswise

ROLLA, Mo. - Some day, your smartphone might completely conform to your wrist, and when it does, it might be covered in pure gold, thanks to researchers at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rolla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monique matos (Jun '15) 40 min Kate 49
Lookin for some fun 3 hr Rollaman65401 1
Stephane Benchic 3 hr Becky 4
jr and caroline 4 hr Dunno 33
Megan from huddle house 5 hr wattsup 2
Felicia And Dusty Eads 5 hr MOM 10
Wreck 5 hr DRD 7
Walmart Distribution Center good place to work? (Jun '12) Wed Joossh 26 607
See all Rolla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rolla Forum Now

Rolla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rolla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Rolla, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC