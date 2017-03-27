Grant Builds Bridge Between Humanities and Engineering at Missouri S&T
ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology students traveling to Latin America for study abroad trips and service projects will soon have the opportunity to learn more about the cultures of the countries they are visiting and earn course credit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rolla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Potter
|27 min
|Hulk hogan
|14
|High School Equivancy Test
|44 min
|Been there
|8
|Has Anyone got piss tested at satop?
|5 hr
|observer
|6
|Cb radio
|12 hr
|CB dude
|1
|Rolla Hangout (Apr '13)
|15 hr
|No hate
|22
|LaReva Storment single? (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|She nasty
|8
|alana faucett (Jan '15)
|18 hr
|The mama
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rolla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC