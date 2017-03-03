CMU Concert Band Ready For Spring Tou...

CMU Concert Band Ready For Spring Tour Tour dates March 16 - " 21 with home concert April 2

The Central Methodist University Concert Band heads out on Thursday, March 16, for its annual week-long tour, this year performing on the eastern side of the state of Missouri. Conducting the 49-band member band is Roy "Skip" Vandelicht, CMU associate professor of music and director of bands.

