Warrenton man arrested after chase

1 hr ago

Sheriff's department reports show deputies were patrolling the Chamois area and attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation and eventually found that it had been stolen out of Montgomery City. The stolen vehicle sped up and tried to elude deputies by driving through fields that had been prepared for planting.

