Rolla fugitive arrested in Callaway County

34 min ago Read more: Fulton Sun

A Rolla man was arrested Sunday after a Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputy discovered he was a wanted fugitive, according to Sheriff Clay Chism. Nicholas Herbert, 24, was driving down U.S. Highway 54 near State Road AA at about 3:45 p.m. when the deputy clocked him at 93 miles per hour.

