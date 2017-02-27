Rolla fugitive arrested in Callaway County
A Rolla man was arrested Sunday after a Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputy discovered he was a wanted fugitive, according to Sheriff Clay Chism. Nicholas Herbert, 24, was driving down U.S. Highway 54 near State Road AA at about 3:45 p.m. when the deputy clocked him at 93 miles per hour.
