Natural Disasters Expert Available to Discuss Oroville Dam Spillway Incident

Dr. J. David Rogers, an expert on the impact of natural disasters, is available to discuss the potential causes of structural damage to the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. Rogers is the Karl F. Hasselmann Missouri Chair of Geological Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, and an expert on identifying and evaluating natural perils, including flooding problems, dam and spillway structures, and rock slope stability phenomena.

