Missouri University of Science and Te...

Missouri University of Science and Technology announces fall graduates list

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Nearly 800 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rolla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nikki (nichole) Williams 57 min futuristic 1
Kendra Wilson (Jun '16) 1 hr wattsup 27
Amber Hooper 2 hr realtalk 5
jr and caroline 8 hr lol 24
Rep. Jason Smith 17 hr Vulcan 2
Justin Yelton (Dec '11) 20 hr Greta 14
Johnny Heyer (Apr '12) 21 hr ford 11
See all Rolla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rolla Forum Now

Rolla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rolla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rolla, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC