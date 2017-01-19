UW professor shines for his work with...

UW professor shines for his work with stars

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

Some reach for the stars. Others, like University of Wisconsin professor James Lawler, devise ways to measure their chemical elements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rolla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Moffitt 3 hr Truedat 16
payton 11 hr SoberNONish 3
Dylan Roof 15 hr lol 5
Boys gettin girls preg then leaving Wed Admiral Akbar 14
Cassia Blankenship Tue Great guy 14
Timothy E Taylor passed away? Tue supporter 6
great america Tue supporter 1
Walmart Distribution Center good place to work? (Jun '12) Mon Pete 589
See all Rolla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rolla Forum Now

Rolla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rolla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rolla, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC