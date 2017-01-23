Missouri University graduate has loca...

Missouri University graduate has local ties

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Tribune

Kyle David Moellenhoff graduated summa cum laude from Missouri University of Science and Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering during commencement in December in Rolla, Missouri. He is the son of Pam Moellenhoff of St. Louis, Missouri, and the late David Moellenhoff and the grandson of Alvin and Donna Otte of Seymour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rolla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love them 43 min Good guy 1
I love Chris Lollis and Tina Walch 49 min Bill 2
News Seibert's guilty plea ends long saga in the courts (Aug '07) 6 hr Leftrolla 32
Kaegann Jordan 7 hr rob. 3
the buntons- james, daryl (william), and sherry (Jun '11) 8 hr Concerned 145
travis walker 9 hr lol 6
dope dealers 9 hr lol 15
Walmart Distribution Center good place to work? (Jun '12) 13 hr amyalys 598
See all Rolla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rolla Forum Now

Rolla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rolla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Rolla, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC