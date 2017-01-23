Missouri University graduate has local ties
Kyle David Moellenhoff graduated summa cum laude from Missouri University of Science and Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering during commencement in December in Rolla, Missouri. He is the son of Pam Moellenhoff of St. Louis, Missouri, and the late David Moellenhoff and the grandson of Alvin and Donna Otte of Seymour.
