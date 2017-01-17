Crime 1 mins ago 4:12 p.m.2 accused of bomb threat that evacuated Phelps County courthouse
Two people have been accused of making a bogus bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a central Missouri county's courthouse. Thirty-four-year-old Bryan Riden and 36-year-old Melissa Hannon, both of Rolla, are charged in Phelps County with making a terrorist threat and tampering with a judicial proceeding.
Rolla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Moffitt
|1 hr
|Truedat
|16
|payton
|9 hr
|SoberNONish
|3
|Dylan Roof
|14 hr
|lol
|5
|Boys gettin girls preg then leaving
|Wed
|Admiral Akbar
|14
|Cassia Blankenship
|Tue
|Great guy
|14
|Timothy E Taylor passed away?
|Tue
|supporter
|6
|great america
|Tue
|supporter
|1
|Walmart Distribution Center good place to work? (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Pete
|589
