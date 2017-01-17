Crime 1 mins ago 4:12 p.m.2 accused o...

Crime 1 mins ago 4:12 p.m.2 accused of bomb threat that evacuated Phelps County courthouse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Two people have been accused of making a bogus bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a central Missouri county's courthouse. Thirty-four-year-old Bryan Riden and 36-year-old Melissa Hannon, both of Rolla, are charged in Phelps County with making a terrorist threat and tampering with a judicial proceeding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rolla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Moffitt 1 hr Truedat 16
payton 9 hr SoberNONish 3
Dylan Roof 14 hr lol 5
Boys gettin girls preg then leaving Wed Admiral Akbar 14
Cassia Blankenship Tue Great guy 14
Timothy E Taylor passed away? Tue supporter 6
great america Tue supporter 1
Walmart Distribution Center good place to work? (Jun '12) Mon Pete 589
See all Rolla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rolla Forum Now

Rolla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rolla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rolla, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC