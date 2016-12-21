Additive Manufacturing: A New Twist for Stretchable Electronics?
ROLLA, Mo. - Electronic components that can be elongated or twisted - known as "stretchable" electronics - could soon be used to power electronic gadgets, the onboard systems of vehicles, medical devices and other products.
