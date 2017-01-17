2 arrested on terrorism charges in Rolla
On Thursday around 1:30 p.m., a circuit clerk at the Phelps County Circuit Clerks Office got a call from an unidentified person who said that an explosive device was going to detonate inside the courthouse at 200 North Main. First responders and bomb-sniffing K-9 dogs did an extensive search of the courthouse and did not find a bomb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Add your comments below
Rolla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Moffitt
|1 hr
|Truedat
|16
|payton
|9 hr
|SoberNONish
|3
|Dylan Roof
|14 hr
|lol
|5
|Boys gettin girls preg then leaving
|Wed
|Admiral Akbar
|14
|Cassia Blankenship
|Tue
|Great guy
|14
|Timothy E Taylor passed away?
|Tue
|supporter
|6
|great america
|Tue
|supporter
|1
|Walmart Distribution Center good place to work? (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Pete
|589
Find what you want!
Search Rolla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC