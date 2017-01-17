2 arrested on terrorism charges in Rolla

On Thursday around 1:30 p.m., a circuit clerk at the Phelps County Circuit Clerks Office got a call from an unidentified person who said that an explosive device was going to detonate inside the courthouse at 200 North Main. First responders and bomb-sniffing K-9 dogs did an extensive search of the courthouse and did not find a bomb.

