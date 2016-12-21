Biomaterials Expert Delbert Day Named...

Biomaterials Expert Delbert Day Named National Academy of Inventors Fellow

EMBARGOED: For release after 10 a.m. EST Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 Biomaterials expert Delbert Day named National Academy of Inventors Fellow Newswise - ROLLA, Mo. - Dr. Delbert E. Day, a prolific inventor whose work with specialty glasses has led to treatments for cancer, bone tissue regeneration and wound care, has been named a National Academy of Inventors Fellow.

