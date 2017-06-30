'Yummy' sweets, ribbon cutting
The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce had a 'yummy' After Hours Mixer and Ribbon Cutting at Your Sweet Expectations with owner Carolyn Besse. Your Sweet Expectations, gourmet dessert bakery creating custom theme and specialty cakes, is located at 8099 La Plaza in Cotati.
