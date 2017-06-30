The Kut-Ups' final curtain call after 45 years
July 9 through 15 will mark the final performances of the Kut-Ups a musical group of senior citizens in Rohnert Park that has provided an entertaining variety show for 45 years. The group started back in 1972 by Betty Ferra as an offshoot of the "Fun After 50" club.
