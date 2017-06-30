Police chief vows to build back trust

Chief Masterson will work to build back trust amongst students and parents after sexual misconduct incident in Explorer Program with former RP officer After a former Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety police officer and firefighter was sentenced last week to serve 180 days in Sonoma County Jail for attempted "unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor" and for sending "harmful matter" to minors participating in the Explorer Program, Chief of Public Safety Brian Masterson said the program will take new steps with students, officers in the program and coordinators to foster safety and help prevent inappropriate officer conduct.

