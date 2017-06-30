Helping turn boring bridges into works of art in RP
Amber Hemmingsen has been working for the Rohnert Park Water Treatment and Production District for over 11 years, so seeing her on the bridge on Country Club over the Hinebaugh Creek Thursday morning, June 29 in a safety vest wasn't a surprise. However, seeing her there with a can of paint and a young helper was.
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,547
|Petaluma Man Arrested For Sex With Teen He Met ...
|Jun 30
|Forest
|7
|DrugsYosemite Circle
|Jun 23
|NO to Illegal Drugs
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|Eman
|21
|HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11)
|Jun 8
|El Cerrito raised
|16
