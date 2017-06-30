Community Child Care Council opens full day Preschool Project in Rohnert Park
The Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County , opened its doors today to a brand new full day bilingual preschool program at its Gold Ridge Center in Rohnert Park. The site is located at 1455 Golf Course Dr. Rohnert Park, CA 94928.
