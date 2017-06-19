Skate park project a possibility for ...

Skate park project a possibility for parks and rec

The possibility of creating a skate park may be on the horizon for Rohnert Park, as the latest Parks and Rec meeting discussed the early stages of devising a budget, and tasked Director of Public Works, John McArthur to take the lead on the project and scout out potential locations after city council gave an action item to plan the park. According to McArthur, in April of 2008 a Parks and Rec master plan was assembled after asking residents what new improvements and parks they would like to see and a skate park was number one on the list.

