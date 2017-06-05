RP opens market with fresh food
Food, music, and fresh produce were all available at Rohnert Park's Friday Night Market on June 2. The market opened for its seventh summer last week. "It brings neighbors together in an atmosphere safe for kids", said Friday Night Market founder and music director Cathy Slack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11)
|Jun 8
|El Cerrito raised
|16
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 4
|El Cerrito raised
|19
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC