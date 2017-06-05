RP opens market with fresh food

Food, music, and fresh produce were all available at Rohnert Park's Friday Night Market on June 2. The market opened for its seventh summer last week. "It brings neighbors together in an atmosphere safe for kids", said Friday Night Market founder and music director Cathy Slack.

