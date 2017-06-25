Rohnert Park police searching for missing man
Rohnert Park public safety officers are continuing to ask the public's help locating a man missing since Feb. 12. Fernando Ruben-Minon, 34, left his home Feb. 9 in his mother's silver Kia Soul to visit a friend in Santa Rosa, the Department of Public Safety said. His mother received a text stating he would return Feb. 14, and when he did not return his mother filed a missing person's report on Feb. 16, police said.
