Rohnert Park moves to make medication disposal easier

Noticing an uptick in the amount of prescription medications and syringes used for medications or drug abuse that have been cleaned up by city volunteers - just reaching 100,000 pounds in 2016 - the County Health Department and the Sonoma County Water Agency staff reached out to the council for input on how to best tighten up the manner in which residents would have access to ways in which they could safely dispose of these medications. The reason the Water Agency is involved is because the amount of medications being flushed/dumped in the waterways creates an environmental and health danger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.