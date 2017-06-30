Relay For Life: 'Celebrate. Remember. Fight Back!'
Last Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m. the 18th annual Rohnert Park-Cotati Relay For Life began at Sally Tomatoes Event Center at Sonoma Mountain Village. Relay For Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society that is so much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,544
|Petaluma Man Arrested For Sex With Teen He Met ...
|Jun 30
|Forest
|7
|DrugsYosemite Circle
|Jun 23
|NO to Illegal Drugs
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|Eman
|21
|HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11)
|Jun 8
|El Cerrito raised
|16
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC