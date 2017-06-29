Proposed mixed-use project angers neighborhood

More than a dozen residents in the C section neighborhood of Rohnert Park gathered on the empty field on the corner of East Cotati Avenue and Camino Colegio on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 20. The purpose? To participate in an informational meeting conducted by Farrell-Faber & Associates, Inc., the architecture and planning firm responsible for designing a new mixed-use project owned by property owner Steven Scarpa. This would be the first mixed-use project in this area of Rohnert Park within walking distance of both the Cotati SMART station and Sonoma State University, and is unique in that there are both commercial and residential uses in the same building.

