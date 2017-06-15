Pair arrested for trying to use counterfeit money at Rohnert Park casino

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested two people Wednesday after they allegedly tried to use fraudulent money at a casino in Rohnert Park. According to Sonoma County sheriff's officials, the suspects tried to use fraudulent $100 bills at the Graton Casino at 288 Golf Course Drive W. Deputies arrived and arrested 49-year-old Rodney Short and 52-year-old Johnny Winn, both of Vallejo, on suspicion of burglary and possessing counterfeit money.

