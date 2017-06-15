Pair arrested for trying to use count...

Pair arrested for trying to use counterfeit money at Rohnert Park casino

Thursday Jun 15

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested two people Wednesday after they allegedly tried to use fraudulent money at a casino in Rohnert Park. According to Sonoma County sheriff's officials, the suspects tried to use fraudulent $100 bills at the Graton Casino at 288 Golf Course Drive W. Deputies arrived and arrested 49-year-old Rodney Short and 52-year-old Johnny Winn, both of Vallejo, on suspicion of burglary and possessing counterfeit money.

