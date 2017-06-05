Now that the dust has settled, is the CRPUSD ready for the next project?
In 2015, there were a lot of disgruntled parents and faculty from Thomas Page Academy as a result of dust, noise and perceived danger from equipment being used as part of renovations that started as part of the Measure B bond for major renovations at Thomas Page Academy in Cotati, improvements at Technology High School in Rohnert Park, as well as Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park. Two years later, construction is slated to begin this summer at Rancho Cotate High School and letters to the school board have already begun to pile up again.
