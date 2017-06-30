Media preview ride offers sneak peak of SMART train

In a special media only preview, SMART train conducted an hour round trip trial ride from the Petaluma downtown station to the San Rafael station, making stops at Novato, San Marin and San Rafael, where a myriad of media outlets stepped out on the sunny platform to take photos and experience SMART train amenities. The media trial run will be followed by free preview rides for the public starting today at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with roundtrip rides from Rohnert Park to the Marin Civic Center station, according to a SMART train press release.

