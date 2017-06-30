Media preview ride offers sneak peak of SMART train
In a special media only preview, SMART train conducted an hour round trip trial ride from the Petaluma downtown station to the San Rafael station, making stops at Novato, San Marin and San Rafael, where a myriad of media outlets stepped out on the sunny platform to take photos and experience SMART train amenities. The media trial run will be followed by free preview rides for the public starting today at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with roundtrip rides from Rohnert Park to the Marin Civic Center station, according to a SMART train press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,544
|Petaluma Man Arrested For Sex With Teen He Met ...
|Jun 30
|Forest
|7
|DrugsYosemite Circle
|Jun 23
|NO to Illegal Drugs
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|Eman
|21
|HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11)
|Jun 8
|El Cerrito raised
|16
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC