Ground breaking near SSU

Bert Whitaker, Supervisor David Rabbitt, Vice Mayor Pam Stafford, Rohnert Park Mayor Jake Mackenzie, Supervisor Susan Gorin, Supervisor Shirlee Zane and Bill Keene were on hand for the official ground-breaking ceremony for the trail to Crane Creek Regional Park. The new trail will make it possible to walk or ride a bicycle from Commerce Blvd, past Sonoma State, across Petaluma Hill Road all the way to the park.

