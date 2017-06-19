Fontanelli becomes Assistant V. P. of RP Summit Bank
Lorena Fontanelli is the Senior Branch Operations Officer and Assistant Vice President of the Rohnert Park Branch. She has over eighteen years of banking experience, the last four at Summit Bank.
