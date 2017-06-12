First Rohnert Park student to visit s...

First Rohnert Park student to visit sister city in Japan brings back gift

Tales of eating authentic Japanese food, exploring vast temples and participating in a tea ceremony were only a few of the topics presented at RP's latest Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, where the first ever student to visit the sister city of Hashimoto, Japan spoke about his experience and presented a gift to the commission.

