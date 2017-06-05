Cyber tip leads to Cotati man arrested for possession of child pornography

On June 2, 2017, Rohnert Park DPS officers served a search warrant on an address in Cotati and subsequently arrested 27- year -old Jose Lara Salgado for possession of child pornography. This case started in September 2016 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a cyber tip to a detective from Rohnert Park DPS regarding child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.