Culinary stars mix with fans at North Coast Wine & Food Festival
Chef Dustin Valette, left, and line cook Alec Graham of Valette restaurant prepare Hawaiian ahi poke with soy kombu emulsion, wakame salad and sesame snow during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at Sonoma Mountain Village in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Chienda Hou, right, of Santa Rosa tops her pizza under the supervision of chef John Ash, second from left, and Worth Our Weight grillmaster Lukas Falcon, left, during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at Sonoma Mountain Village in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
