Culinary stars mix with fans at North...

Culinary stars mix with fans at North Coast Wine & Food Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Chef Dustin Valette, left, and line cook Alec Graham of Valette restaurant prepare Hawaiian ahi poke with soy kombu emulsion, wakame salad and sesame snow during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at Sonoma Mountain Village in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Chienda Hou, right, of Santa Rosa tops her pizza under the supervision of chef John Ash, second from left, and Worth Our Weight grillmaster Lukas Falcon, left, during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at Sonoma Mountain Village in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Tue Fair Balanced 17,511
HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11) Jun 8 El Cerrito raised 16
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun 6 Gurus Education 1
time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11) Jun 4 El Cerrito raised 19
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun 3 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun 2 ed de bevick 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Libya
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC