Cotati City Council to attempt to get...

Cotati City Council to attempt to get quicker start time for quiet zone establishment

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Community Voice

An action to apply for establishing a cooperative joint quiet zone with Rohnert Park and Sonoma County at the East Cotati Avenue railroad crossing was discussed at this week's Cotati City Council meeting, where a motion amending the action to send a letter to the county to attempt to start the quiet zone earlier than the recommended six months passed 4 to 1. Only Cotati City Council Member John C. Moore was opposed to the amendment action, which according to the Cotati City Council, would attempt in a letter to the county of Sonoma to "prudently accelerate" the time frame for establishing the zones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 1 hr Voyeur 17,527
DrugsYosemite Circle Jun 23 NO to Illegal Drugs 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
to woman on airporter Jun 20 patty 1
time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11) Jun 17 Eman 21
HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11) Jun 8 El Cerrito raised 16
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun 6 Gurus Education 1
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,991 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC