Congressman Clausen pays surprise visit to Cotati Lions-1967
At their annual installation banquet and Ladies Night, members of the Cotati Lions Club were pleasantly surprised by an unscheduled visit by Congressman Don Clausen. the event took place, Saturday night July 1, at the Green Mill Inn.
