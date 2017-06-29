CA: SMART Gets Good Reviews for Soft Opening
June 30--The first Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train to carry the general public pulled into the Marin Civic Center station just before 9 a.m. Thursday to good reviews from those fresh off the new steel rails. "It's great; it's so quiet," said Ali Giudice of Cotati, a city planning consultant who was going to her job in San Rafael.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Voyeur
|17,527
|DrugsYosemite Circle
|Jun 23
|NO to Illegal Drugs
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|Eman
|21
|HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11)
|Jun 8
|El Cerrito raised
|16
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC