Boarding school clinical director accused of molesting boy
A 39-year-old Rohnert Park man accused of sexually molesting a boy multiple times while serving as a clinical director at a boarding school in Sonoma appeared in court on Tuesday. "It's very disturbing that Mr. Thorpe was in a position to guide teenagers, and here, he took advantage of the trust that was given him," Sonoma County Sheriff Sgt.
