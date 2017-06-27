Barfly: Whiskey distillery drinking up awards

In 2008, Adam Spiegel was standing in the parking lot of his finance job, unemployed, a casualty of the financial crisis. The San Francisco born and bred 24-year-old had an epiphany - “I don't ever want to work for anybody else.” And so far, he has been true to his word, first with 1512 Spirits and now by himself with Sonoma County Distilling Co., both in Rohnert Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.