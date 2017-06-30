Baker with age old tradition provides healthy choices to RP

The warm scent of grains and baking bread wafts through the grey-tiled hallways of an industrial sized bakery, where around 12 crew members busily prepare pans for baking and buckets of milled grain for fermenting, however, this is not your ordinary bakery. Mario Repetto, who turned 71 this week and will celebrate 17 years in the baking business next year, is the owner of Grindstone Bakery in Rohnert Park, a gluten free, organic bread maker that uses the age-old tradition of stone milling to create healthier alternatives to wheat made bread and cookies.

