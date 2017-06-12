Amazing Times
Father's Day is this coming Sunday. I will pick up my father Gene, age 91, at his Novato home and drive to Berkeley to visit my son Sam, age 34, and his two twin 20-month-old sons Arthur and Ocean - four generations of Malkemus men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jun 13
|Fair Balanced
|17,511
|HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11)
|Jun 8
|El Cerrito raised
|16
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 4
|El Cerrito raised
|19
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC