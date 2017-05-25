Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of 14-year-old
On the morning of May 19, approximately 2 am, a Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Sergeant observed a vehicle traveling into downtown Cotati with no headlights on. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and East Cotati but the vehicle quickly fled the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Sweet J
|17,496
|Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|life
|4
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|17 hr
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|May 19
|machine 94
|89
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|May 19
|Gerald Smith
|61
|Collett/Promenade Apts
|May 12
|Stop the insanity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC